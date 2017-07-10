Four people die in separate accidents

Four people were killed in separate accidents over the weekend.

In Dublin, gardaí are investigating after a woman was fatally injured when she was hit by a Luas tram at St James Walk, Rialto, at around 00.35 on Saturday.

The age of the woman, who was struck on the Luas red line, is unknown and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

At around 2.30pm that afternoon, a man died in a single vehicle crash at Dromore West, Co Sligo. The man, in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene after his tractor crashed. The body of the dead man was brought to Sligo University Hospital, where a postmortem examination was carried out.

In another accident at approximately 8pm that evening, a man was killed at a townland known as the Pigeons, outside Athlone in Co Westmeath.

The deceased, aged 26, was a motorcyclist who collided with three cars. He was treated by emergency services personnel at the scene, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The road was closed to facilitate an examination of the scene by Garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions were put in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station (090-6498550) or the Garda Confidential Line (1800 666 111).

At around five past midnight yesterday morning, a male motorist was killed when his car, of which he was the sole occupant, hit a ditch at Lurgans, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene was examined by investigators, and gardaí are asking that any witnesses contact Carrickmacross Garda Station (042-9690190), the Garda Confidential Line (1800 666 111) or any Garda Station.

Gardaí say 77 people were killed on Irish roads in the first six months of the year, down by 10 over the same period in 2016.