Four held on gangland feud charge

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested four members of an organised crime gang for conspiracy to murder.

Officers from Special Crime Operations (SCO), aided by the Emergency Response Unit and Armed Support Unit, detained the four, aged 25, 35, 37, and 38, last night in the north inner city. A gun and silencer were also seized.

The gardaí did not specify whether those arrested were part of the Kinahan or Hutch gangs, whose feuding has claimed the lives of 12 people.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said the arrests represent a significant achievement in the effort to tackle organised crime.

Recent operations may have saved the lives of up to 40 people by disrupting planned assassinations by organised crime gangs.

He said: “I continue to be heartened and assured by the level of absolute commitment and ‘top drawer’ professionalism and, indeed, bravery exhibited over and over again by the personnel within the Garda Síochána who are assigned to the difficult tasks associated with the operational activity involved.”

The Assistant Commissioner said An Garda Síochána will continue to target those criminals who consider themselves to be above the law.