Four family members killed in Wexford car crash buried in US

The four members of the Alexander family who were killed in a car accident in Co Wexford earlier this month were laid to rest in Illinois on Saturday.

Building contractor Doug Alexander, from Tyrone; his wife, Lily, from Patrickswell, Limerick; and their sons, Stephen P Alexander, a Bolingbrook police officer; and Doug Jr, a musician, were laid to rest following prayers at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, on Friday afternoon and evening. Their funeral Mass was held at St Gerald Church, in Oak Lawn, early the following morning.

Doug, Lily, Doug Jr, and Stephen were killed when their rental, 5 series BMW collided with a 40ft articulated lorry, at Begerin Hill, at 6.30pm on Monday, December 4. The vehicle was struck from the side, on the N25, at Begerin Hill, and was pushed into a high embankment further down the road.

The four were en route to the funeral of Lily’s sister, Winifred Keevey, in Cushinstown and had met their relations earlier that day. They had stopped off at their hotel, prior to the short journey to Cushinstown. Garda technical investigations are continuing into the cause of the crash.

Members of the Keevey family, from Lacken, went with the remains of Doug, 75, Lily, 75, Doug Jr, 52, and Stephen, 49, to Illinois on Thursday, following a funeral Mass at St Mary’s Church, in Cushinstown, three days previously, on the Monday.

The four were cremated at Mount Jerome Crematorium, in Dublin, also on Monday.

Debbie Ceglarek, the daughter and sister of the deceased, attended the funeral mass on Saturday, in Illinois, along with Doug Jnr’s wife, Marian, their daughters Abby, 7, and six-year-old Katie, and Stephen’s partner, Susan Verden Schulze and their daughters, Trinity and Savannah.

Bolingbrook police officers attended, as Stephen was a member of the force for 17 years. Bolingbrook police director, Ken Teppel, said: “Steve was an exemplary officer, who took great pride in his law enforcement career and who devoted himself to protecting and serving the citizens of Bolingbrook. Steve will be missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him and we will forever keep the Alexander family in our thoughts and our prayers.”

A statement by the force added: “Steve was a proud father who left behind two daughters, age 11 and 10, who were his pride and joy.”

Doug Jr’s wife, Marian, emigrated to Illinois, from Co Clare, 13 years ago and married him in 2008. Their daughters, Abby and Katie, are seven and six.