Four charged over murder

Four men have appeared before an out-of-term sitting of the Special Criminal Court charged in connection with the murder of dissident republican Peter Butterly four and a half years ago.

Mr Butterly, aged 35, was shot dead in March 2013 outside a pub in Co Meath.

State solicitor Michael O’Donovan told the court yesterday four individuals were before the court to be charged.

Michael McDermott, aged 58, of Riverdale House, Garrymore, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, is charged with the murder of Mr Butterly on March 6, 2013, at The Huntsman Inn, Gormanston in Co Meath.

Secondly, he is charged with membership of an unlawful organisation styling itself the Irish Republican Army, otherwise Oglaigh Na hÉireann, otherwise the IRA on March 6, 2013.

He is also charged with possession of a 9mm Beretta semi-automatic pistol with the intent to commit murder and the possession of seven rounds of 9mm ammunition on March 5, 2013 at Blackthorn Apartments, Brackenwood Avenue, Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

Mr McDermott made no reply to the caution and he was brought to Finglas Garda Station.

Laurence Murphy, aged 60, of McDonough Caravan Park, Triton Rd, Bettystown, Co Meath, is charged with membership of an unlawful organisation within the state, namely the IRA, on March 6, 2013.

Detective Garda Brian McCarthy of Laytown Garda Station told the court that he arrested Mr Murphy at his home and informed him that he would be brought before the next sitting of the Special Criminal Court.

He said he explained to Laurence Murphy the reason for his arrest in ordinary language and cautioned him. He

said Laurence Murphy replied: “This is rubbish.”

Frank Murphy, aged 58, a brother of Laurence Murphy and also of McDonough Caravan Park, Triton Rd, Bettystown, Co Meath, is charged with the murder of Mr Butterly on March 6, 2013, at the Huntsman Inn, Gormanston in Co Meath.

He is also charged with possession of a 9mm Beretta semi-automatic pistol with the intent to commit murder and the possession of seven rounds of 9mm ammunition on March 6, 2013.

He is also charged with membership of an unlawful organisation within the state, namely the IRA, on the same date.

Detective Garda Tracey Brennan said that when she charged Mr Murphy, he replied: “I’m not a member of the IRA.”

All four men were remanded in custody to appear at the Special Criminal Court on September 14.