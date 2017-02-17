Home»Today's Stories

Four admit violent disorder charges

Friday, February 17, 2017

Four members of one family pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to engaging in a violent disorder in Mallow where damage was caused to the property of another family.

James Hogan Snr, aged 51, pleaded guilty to engaging in violent disorder on August 14, 2015, at Dromore Drive, Mallow, Co Cork. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening to cause property damage and a charge of damaging a Saab car. Paddy Horgan, aged 23, pleaded guilty to engaging in violent disorder, possession of a pick axe handle to intimidate another person, a similar charge in relation to a knife and charges of damaging two cars and the window of a house. Jimmy Hogan, aged 25, admitted having a shovel and a pick axe handle and engaging in the violent disorder, and Chloe Hogan, aged 18, all of Bolster Terrace, Mallow, admitted violent disorder and damaging three cars and having a pick axe handle to intimidate others.

Judge Dave Riordan adjourned sentencing until the May sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

