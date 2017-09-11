Home»Today's Stories

Forty Foot and Cliffs of Moher make Lonely Planet's ultimate adrenaline encyclopaedia

Monday, September 11, 2017
Lynn Kelleher

Swimming in the Forty Foot and surfing monster waves at the Cliffs of Moher are among a bucket list of outdoor thrills listed in Lonely Planet’s new tome on global adventures.

The travel bible’s Atlas of Adventure is the ultimate adrenaline encyclopaedia from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe of the best outdoor experiences from over 150 countries.

Ireland is singled out as a “top destination for coastal adventures, testing endurance events and multiday walks” with the reward of “end-of-the-day pints and pub music”.

In amongst chapters on ascending Ecuador’s spectacular Avenue of Volcanoes and ice-skating around Stockholm’s archipelago in Swede, is a recommendation on wild swimming in Ireland with Dublin’s famous Forty Foot given a special mention.

“Ireland has a long tradition and a contemporary enthusiasm for open-water swimming. The Forty Foot on the edge of Dublin Bay is mentioned in James Joyce’s Ulysses and still attracts sea swimmers year-round while each August the capital’s Liffey River hosts the world’s second oldest continuously swum open race.”

The Lonely Planet suggested that the relatively new land-based endurance sports of adventure racing and ultra running have soared in popularity in the aftermath of the recession and could even be an unconscious response to the economic crash.


