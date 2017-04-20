Former pitch and putt course teed up for sale in Cork

THERE’s a zoning game of patience to be played out on a former Cork suburban pitch and putt course, with the arrival of a prime land parcel, detached house and old stone outbuildings on the South Douglas Road.

Guided at €650,000 by Dennis Guerin of Frank V Murphy & Co is Sunview, a detached 1,450 sq ft house, fronting a site of 1.16 acres and old orchard. The rear land section previously hosted the Woodview Pitch and Putt club, with sporting roots going back to the 1940s.

The green space is surrounded by up to 24 houses by Loreto Estate, and the land is zoned for sports/recreation use in the 2015-2020 City Development Plan.

An application last year for ten houses and four apartments was turned down on the basis of zoning, and what it deemed was a substandard housing proposal with insufficient open space.

The Sunview/Woodvale site is accessed off the South Douglas Road, just east of the Cross Douglas Road, while plans for a high density apartments (100+) scheme on the the former Nemo Rangers GAA club lands on the western side of the Cross Douglas Road are currently under Bord Pleanála appeal.

The zoning changes at Sunview /Woodvale pitch and putt course were debated in the council chamber in 2016, with senior City Hall management saying a material contravention should be allowed on the basis of housing need and suitable land shortages. The application for a material contravention was defeated by 20 votes to four.

No longer a pitch and putt course, Woodvale was developed in the 1940s by former international hockey player Catherine (Kitty) Bell, who passed away in 2015, and her husband PJ, in the 1940s.

Local sources say a deal worth up to €1m was agreed with a Cork developer on the 1.16 acres, subject to zoning changes and planning, and the application made in January 2016 sought approval for the demolition of the early 1900s Sunview, a four-bed detached house facing the South Douglas Road, and several derelict stone outbuildings.

The Sunview property has 100 ft of road frontage, two entrances and is within walking distance of the city centre and Douglas village. It’s for sale by private treaty, with a price of €650,000.

Details: Frank V Murphy & Co 021-4274204