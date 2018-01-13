Former lord mayor may be called to give evidence

Former lord mayor Des Cahill may be called to give evidence in the case against a man accused of blacking out streets names in Cork called after Britain’s Queen Victoria.

Pat Horan, solicitor, first applied for the case against his client to be adjourned to a date other than January 19 when it is listed for trial at Cork District Court.

Mr Horan said it clashed with an unrelated case in which he was involved and which was set for hearing on Friday, January 19.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused the application to take the case out of the list for January 19 and said it had been set down for hearing with two other accused.

Mr Horan then made a second application for Mr Cahill to be present for the case on January 19.

“Des Cahill, when he was Lord Mayor, made a statement to Irish Examiner touching on the defence,” said Mr Horan.

“I will require that individual’s address.”

The judge said it was not for him to give addresses. Mr Horan said he was asking the State to furnish the address.

Judge Kelleher said he could not make an order on this matter and refused the application to take it out of the list.

Tony Walsh, aged 52, from 25 Carrigmore Park, Ballinlough, is charged with two counts of criminal damage at Victoria Rd, two counts of criminal damage at Victoria Cross, and one count of criminal damage at Victoria St, Military Hill, on February 2. Two other co-accused face similar charges.

Mr Horan said: “I would say Mr Walsh’s case could be divorced from the others.”