Former Garda commissioners may be hauled before Public Accounts Committee

Former Garda commissioners including Martin Callinan, Fachtna Murphy and Noel Conroy could be hauled before the cross-party Public Accounts Committee (PAC) over the deepening garda college financial scandal.

The PAC confirm the potential move as the controversy continues to threaten both the future of Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan and Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald.

In a detailed PAC session yesterday, Department of Justice secretary general Noel Waters revealed Ms O’Sullivan ignored a department request to tell the garda audit committee of the scandal for six months, PAC members said the whistleblower revelations mean officers other than Ms O’Sullivan need to be questioned.

Labour’s Alan Kelly, Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane and Mary Lou McDonald, and Fianna Fáil’s Marc MacSharry said the scale of the crisis means former garda commissioners including Martin Callinan (2010-2014), Fachtna Murphy (2007-2010) and Noel Conroy (2003-2007) should be ordered to attend.

Mr Cullinane said these meetings should also include individual discussions with the head of the garda audit committee, its chief accounting officer and other individuals who must be allowed to speak with the PAC “without their boss [Ms O’Sullivan] beside them”.

The PAC will decide on what action to take, and whether the committee should draw up its own report or ask the C&AG to take control, next Thursday.

The situation emerged as Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald was warned to not “make yourself an obstacle” to removing Ms O’Sullivan as this will see her face calls to resign.