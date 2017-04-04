Former Euromillions winner Dolores McNamara in court for crash claim

Ireland’s biggest ever Euromillions winner, Dolores McNamara is “heading down to the pub” today in her quest for justice over a road traffic accident.

At Killaloe District Court, sitting at Brian Boru on the Hill licensed premises in Ballina, the 56-year-old Limerick woman is today due to appear in relation to her civil claim against William Butler of Ballyhea, Charleville, Cork arising from a road collision involving Ms McNamara’s 152 L white Mercedes Benz and Mr Butler’s white commercial Ford vehicle in October 2015.

The shutters will be pulled down on the bar counter and the disco lights located over Judge Patrick Durcan’s desk will be switched off in the function room where mother of six, Ms McNamara, is expected to press her civil claim.

No evidence has yet been heard in the case that relates to the mid-morning collision at Ogonnelloe in east Clare.

It is understood that no report of any party sustaining physical injuries was reported at the time to gardaí.

It is not known the level of damages that Ms McNamara is seeking as a result of her civil action.

If it goes to trial, she will be expected to give a sworn witness account of the accident.

However, the maximum amount of damages that can be claimed in the district court is €15,000.

It is expected that when the case is called today Judge Durcan — as is his practice with civil claims — will strongly urge both parties to engage in talks to avoid the case going to hearing if they haven’t already resolved the dispute prior to court.

In January 2014, the staging of Killaloe District Court in the Ballina pub made headlines around the world when the niece of designer Ralph Lauren, Jenny Lauren, appeared at the pub in relation to an air rage incident.

The choice of venue for Ms Lauren’s court appearance after her drink-fuelled and foul-mouthed breach of the peace on board a New York-bound flight was subject to comment in the New York Post, The Daily Telegraph, ABC news, CNN and the Sydney Morning Herald.

In the aftermath of the Lauren case three years ago, the Courts Service confirmed that the staging of the court at the pub would form part of a strategic review of court venues and Ms McNamara’s scheduled appearance there today will bring the focus once more on the use of the pub as a court venue.

Ms McNamara has kept a low profile since moving to east Clare following her historic 2005 €115m Euromillions win.

Ms McNamara’s solicitor did not return a call for comment yesterday.