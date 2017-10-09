Food market in Cork City Hall aims to boost local produce

A survey of more than 400 people found 75% believe locally made Irish food and drink products are better for their health and wellbeing.

Conducted by Local Enterprise Offices in the south-west, the survey was compiled to mark the launch of the Cork and Kerry Food Market event in Cork City Hall early next month.

It also shows 97% of people are happy to support food businesses which contribute to the local economy and create employment.

The event replaces a former food forum and is primarily aimed at consumers.

It will feature more than 60 artisan food and drink producers as well as cookery demonstrations from chefs Kevin Dundon and The Happy Pear brothers, David and Stephen Flynn.

Of those surveyed, 88% said they make an effort to buy Irish food and drink products with 69% saying they consider the source of a product when doing their grocery shopping.

A reported 30% said they shop on a day-to-day basis with 42% saying they use a shopping list to do their weekly shop. 90% also said they were more likely to buy a brand when they know the story behind it and 88% said they buy more local artisan produce at Christmas time.

Supported by a partnership including the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) Cork and Kerry, Cork City Council, Cork County Council, Kerry County Council, SuperValu and Bord Bia, the unique food market event will be free and take place from 10am to 6pm on Saturday, November 4, showcasing the best products to add to the Christmas shopping list this year.

Joe Burke, Local Enterprise Office South Cork, said: “In the five-year period between to 2017, our offices in Cork and Kerry have grant-aided 150 food projects, and provided specific food training and mentoring to hundreds of people, proving the local food industry continues to soar with Irish retailers choosing more locally produced produce.”

Kenneth O’Connor, Supervalu’s Food Academy project manager, said: “We seek out the best local producers to give our customers the very best of what Ireland has to offer.

“Consumers are more aware than ever, when they buy local, they are not only investing in a high-quality product but also helping to create local jobs.

“In the run-up to Christmas, we want our customers to be more mindful of this fact and to make a conscious effort to seek out new artisan products to fall in love with.”