Flu vaccine uptake below international targets

Ireland’s flu vaccine uptake among the over 65s is below international targets, despite an increase in the rate of older people getting the jab last year.

The HSE has commenced its annual campaign to encourage at-risk groups to get vaccinated against influenza, warning that the flu causes severe illness and death in Ireland every year.

Dr Kevin Kelleher, assistant national director public health, has welcomed the findings showing the rise in uptake rates among the over 65s.

“The flu vaccine is a lifesaver because flu can be a very serious and sometimes deadly disease, with potentially 1,000 flu-related deaths in Ireland during a severe flu season,” he said.

“National uptake figures show that 54% of people aged 65 and over who hold a medical card or GP visit card received the flu vaccine during the 2016-2017 flu season.

“This uptake rate is on a par with the 2015-2016 flu season. However it is less than the World Health Organisation target of 75%.”

Pregnant women and healthcare workers have also been encouraged to take the vaccine.

“People need to remember that flu causes severe illness and death in Ireland every year,” said Dr Kelleher.

“That is why those who are most vulnerable to the complications of flu need to get vaccinated.

“The flu vaccine is the only defence against flu, yet every year less than half of the at-risk groups get vaccinated.

“Seasonal flu vaccine can be given at any stage of pregnancy and also protects the baby. The flu vaccine cannot give you the flu as it does not contain any live flu virus and all those at risk should get vaccinated as soon as possible this year to make sure they are protected.

“The symptoms of flu usually develop over a matter of a few hours and include a high temperature, sore muscles, dry cough, headache and sore throat. Flu is different from the common cold, which tends to come on more gradually and usually includes a runny nose and a normal temperature.”

Others encouraged to get the vaccine include anyone over six months of age with a long-term illness that requires regular medical follow-up, and residents of nursing homes and other long-stay facilities.