Flood response delays slated by Fianna Fáil

The Government must learn from the delays in response to recent flooding in Donegal and put immediate supports in place, claim Fianna Fáil.

The Government was harshly criticised in the Dáil for its slow reaction to the recent flooding and the gap in supports for some farmers and businesses.

Charlie McConalogue said it had taken up to five days to respond to the severe weather conditions which impacted the north west last month.

Fianna Fáil last night put down a Dáil motion calling for the full delivery of services and supports to assist those affected by flooding.

Mr McConalogue pointed to the fact that the humanitarian fund only covers damage up to €20,000, which is not enough in some cases.

He cited a soccer club in Buncrana who have been “left in the lurch” after around €100,000 in damage was caused to pitches.

“We need to ensure that those who have been excluded from the funding so far, for example sporting organisations who have had damage and experienced damage of over €20,000 — which is the cap under the Red Cross-administered fund — that there is specific funding allocated to them.”

While there is a “desperate” fund available, the Donegal TD said some farmers who lost grain crops, potato crops, second cut fodder and also experienced significant damage to agricultural roads are not eligible.

Anne Rabbitte said there were similar delays in response in her constituency of east Galway when Storm Desmond hit in late 2015.

“We waited days and weeks be it the business or the farming community for action. When it came into place it was amazing but it’s hard to believe that 20 months on we are still having the same conversation under the same Government,” she said.