Floating hotel proposal for Cork quays

Ireland’s first floating four-star hotel and restaurant could be open on Cork’s city quays by August.

Documents lodged with Cork City Council’s planning office show the company behind the venture wants to permanently moor a 105m luxury cruise vessel on the north channel of the River Lee at Penrose Quay, next to Michael Collins Bridge.

The vessel, My Story, was built in 1971 and is based in Rotterdam. It has three decks, 96 cabins with accommodation for 156 people, a panorama bar, several lounge areas, a swimming pool, and a sun deck.

It has operated cruises on the River Rhine in Germany and on the Danube, dubbed the Queen of Europe’s rivers, and is tied up at the moment for the winter season.

The acquisition of the cruiser, estimated to cost around €1.75m, is subject to planning approval. However, Sick & Sore Ltd, the company behind the floating hotel project, said if this particular vessel cannot be acquired, the development will proceed with another vessel of similar scale and nature, to be agreed with the council in advance.

Based in Dublin, Sick & Sore Ltd is headed up by Sam Corbett, who has been involved in several maritime projects around Ireland. He was a key part of the project to acquire the former Cork-based tender vessel, the Cill Áirne, which was renovated and refitted for use as a restaurant on Dublin’s North Wall Quay in 2006.

Mr Corbett said last night that pending the outcome of the planning process — a decision is expected in mid-February — and the logistics involved in transporting the cruiser to Ireland, he hopes the hotel could be operational by August.

Sam Corbett, who heads the company behind the proposal, plans to being in a high-end restaurateur to run the restaurant. Picture: Rius Cruises

“The vessel is very high quality and is effectively ready to go,” he said.

“Every city has to develop their own identity. Cork is a maritime city and is synonymous with good food, and this development would certainly add another string to its bow.

“We have seen the accommodation market shifting from traditional hotels to glamping and unusual places, and this project would certainly attract people like that.

“We have a high-profile hotel and tourist destination operator lined up to operate the hotel and we plan to bring in a high-end restaurateur to operate the food element. We would run and maintain the boat, while the hotel operator would run the hotel.”

While the restaurant will focus on serving hotel guests, it will also open to the public for lunch and dinner.

A decision on the application is expected in mid-February. Picture: Rius Cruises

The Port of Cork, which owns the 0.4-hectare site at Penrose Quay, has supplied a letter giving consent to Sick & Sore Ltd to lodge the planning application.

Kent Railway Station, where work is ongoing to re-orientate its entrance to face the river, is 400m away, with the city’s bus station less than 200m away.

According to the planning application, the development seeks to enhance the recreational and leisure amenities of Cork: “The proposed development would utilise the quay, attract tourists and provide an alternative/unique dining and accommodation experience for both residents and visitors alike.”

The vessel is entirely self-sufficient but will require a connection to the water main and the foul sewer.