Five held and illegal firearms seized in garda raids

Thursday, June 29, 2017
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

Five men were arrested and several unlicensed firearms have been seized following a garda-led blitz in Cork.

Gardaí, working with Revenue and Customs officers and officials from the Department of Social Protection and the environment section of Cork County Council, led a multi-agency “day of action” in the Macroom division yesterday.

From early morning, gardaí drawn from units including the traffic corps and detective branch were involved in a series of co-ordinated operations across the sprawling garda division.

Several road checkpoints were mounted, fuel tanks were dipped, thousands of crime prevention leaflets were distributed, and a number of outstanding warrants were executed.

Several properties were searched and at least two properties were searched arising out of ongoing investigations into drug-related activity.

Five men were arrested in raids organised as part of ongoing garda investigations into criminal activity in the area.

Supt Mick Fitzpatrick confirmed that several unlicensed firearms, including shotguns, were seized by gardaí from various properties.

