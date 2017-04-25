Fisherman’s Quay resident: I’ll chain myself to home, I'm going nowhere

A father served with an eviction notice by a finance firm which purchased his rented home to sell it to the highest bidder has threatened to chain himself to the property to stay there.

Alan McCarthy and seven other tenants received letters last week informing them they have until July 6 to vacate their apartments at Fisherman’s Quay, Grove Island, Corbally, Limerick.

Eight tenants received eviction notices from KMPM Kersten Mehl property management company, on behalf of Munster Pensioneer Trustees Ltd.

Mr McCarthy, who lives with his son, 19, added he would be prepared to chain himself to his home to stay there: “I will be removed kicking and screaming if necessary. I don’t want to do that, but, if I have to, I will.”

Mr Coveney, who was in Limerick to visit the State’s largest development of social houses — 81 units in total at Edward St in the city — pledged to look into the plight of the Fisherman’s Quay residents.

“It’s quite a complex issue that I think needs some time to tease out. I’ve only been informed about this issue in the last 24 hours,” he said.

“We need to look at the range of options that are there to help them to make sure they have accommodation, either where they are currently or in other suitable accommodation.

“I need to speak to the council and to the Residential Tenancies Board to make sure [the tenants’] rights are being respected, and I’ve told the residents I’ll be back to them before the end of the week,” the minister added.

After the meeting, Mr McCarthy said: “I wasn’t expecting to come out feeling so assured. We are very pleased with how the meeting went, and [the minister] has given us an undertaking to do something for us; what that will be remains to be seen.”

Munster Pensioner Trustees Ltd has referred media queries to Kersten Mehl, who stated: “I have managed this complex for the last eight years. I received instructions to issue these notices on a number of two bedroom apartments, as the landlord wished to sell them.”