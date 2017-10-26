Home»Today's Stories

First look at Cork's new €30m office block

Thursday, October 26, 2017

A new video has revealed what developers JCD Group have in store for Cork's South Mall as they expand city's growing collection of next-generation office buildings.

The €30m five-storey development, to be known as eighty5 South Mall, is set to accommodate 450 workers across 46,500 sq ft.

Situated in the heart of Cork’s Central Business District, it was designed by award-winning architects Henry J Lyons to fit naturally into the traditional streetscape.

Billed as one of the most significant new builds proposed for the South Mall in several decades, the project is expected to sustain 125 jobs throughout the building program.

Construction is ongoing with tenant fitout to commence in Q4 2018 and available for occupation in January 2019.


