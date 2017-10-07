‘Firetrap’ building used as hostel vacated

A building in Dublin used as a hostel and described by a judge as a firetrap has been vacated, the High Court heard yesterday.

The two connected premises at 12-14 Old County Rd, Crumlin, housed 22 people, believed to be mainly from Brazil, when it came to the attention of the fire authority last Friday. It had housed up to 52.

Conleth Bradley, for the council, told Mr Justic Seamus Noonan yesterday the building had been vacated in line with the court order which was made against the registered owners, John and Yvonne McEleney, who had not been contactable to date.

Mr Bradley said his client had received an email from a John McEleney, who appears to be based in the UK, stating he was one of the registered owners of one of the two premises but not a beneficial owner. He had read about the court order in the media and had contacted his stepsister, Yvonne, the other registered owner, about the matter.

Mr Bradley said there appeared to be two John McEleneys, an uncle and nephew, and a third man called Edward McEleney, connected to the properties. Mr Bradley sought and was given permission to amend the proceedings to include the nephew and Eddie.

Brendan Brady, for John and Yvonne McElleney, said while his clients were the registered owner of number 12, number 14 belongs to another party. He asked for time to allow his clients put in replying affidavits.

The judge adjourned the case for two weeks.