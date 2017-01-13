Home»Today's Stories

Firefighters raise a record €148k for children's charity

Friday, January 13, 2017
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

Firefighters have scaled new heights to raise a record €148,000 for a charity which sends seriously ill children and their families on a dream holiday.

Firefighters hand over the cheque to Cork City Hospitals Children's Club. Picture: Larry Cummins

The Cork City Hospitals Children’s Club (CCHCC) said the staggering donation from firefighters in Cork city and county — the single largest it has received in its 22-year history — will help it send even more families to Disneyland Paris, and treat more to their Fota House Christmas visit.

“We have always wanted to be able to do more but we have never had this kind of opportunity. We now have the money to help more families,” charity spokesman John Looney said.

The money was raised by members of Cork City Fire Brigade and Cork County Fire and Rescue Service who joined forces for a marathon ladder climb weekend last September. Supported by gardaí and the National Ambulance Service, they travelled all over Cork and climbed fire ladders, scaling the equivalent height of Mount Everest.

Third officer Ger Ryan said the initiative captured people’s hearts and donations poured in.

Mr Looney said the charity relies heavily on UCC’s WarpCon society’s annual fundraiser which generates around €10,000 — the deposit for the Disneyland holiday. “This donation has put us on a firm standing for at least the next five years,” he said.

Since the charity’s foundation, it has sent 1,600 people to Disneyland Paris; it has taken 3,900 to Fota House; and sent 140 children and their relatives, who may be unable to fly for medical reasons, on shorter holidays in Ireland.

This year’s Disneyland Paris trip takes place in October.

