Fine Gael will not change leader in 2017: Paschal Donohoe

Fine Gael will not change its leader in 2017, says Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe, who feels Enda Kenny is too busy to stand down as Taoiseach.

Mr Donohoe, who is seen as a reluctant contender to be Mr Kenny’s successor, has said the Taoiseach has an important role as leader of the “underdog” minority Government.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, Mr Donohoe was pressed on the matter of the Fine Gael leadership and was asked did he think his party would see a new leader this year.

“No. Because while it is a matter for the Taoiseach as to when he stands down as leader, his personal agenda and the Government’s agenda is very full for 2017,” he said.

“He has already given an indication he is not going to lead the party into the next general election.”

Mr Donohoe said he is aware of the constant speculation linking him to the leadership role, despite his repeated insistence he is not interested.

However, the Dublin Central TD says that, whenever Mr Kenny does decide to stand down, his name will not be in the ring.

“I don’t pay any attention [to the speculation],” he said. “I am very privileged to be in this job. I went through a general election and got re-elected. Those things I am extremely proud of.

“I didn’t think I would be sitting down with you in December 2016 in this position a year ago. I do hear my name and the speculation.

“But that speculation and chatter would quickly disappear if I couldn’t get the next budget through. To borrow a phrase, this job to me is the only show in town. I want to leave this jersey in better condition than when it was given to me.”

He acknowledged his denials may be greeted with some cynicism but he insists in his case they are true.

“Why rule myself out?” said Mr Donohoe. “I think it is important that I do given the job I have to do. I have to deal with my colleagues all the time. No one else has the daily contact with all of my colleagues I do. And all my colleagues need to know that my only focus is trying to do the right thing for the Government and therefore the people of Ireland. I have no other agenda at play.

“When the leadership election happens and a winner emerges from that, my name will not be in the ring. I will make my own assessment as to whether to support someone I will decide then.”

Mr Donohoe is one of four contenders to be linked with the position of Fine Gael leader. The others include Housing Minister Simon Coveney, Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar, and to a lesser extent, Tánaiste and Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald.

In a series of pre-Christmas interviews, Mr Kenny refused to rule out the possibility of leading Fine Gael into a third general election. He also said he did not expect the next election to take place for three years.