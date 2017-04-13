Fine Gael told to be ready for election post-Kenny

Fine Gael have been warned to be on an election footing once the change in the party’s leadership is finally dealt with and Enda Kenny steps down.

Party secretary general Tom Curran twice told party TDs and senators at their weekly meeting there are a number of reforms and issues that must be dealt with but these can only be acted upon when the leadership issue is resolved. This followed a discussion with parliamentary members about two reports into last year’s disappointing election result for Fine Gael.

Party members said the comments about the leadership were significant and also taken to mean that the party could move into election mode once Mr Kenny’s successor takes over.

Mr Kenny has said he will stay in office at least until April 29, when EU leaders meet over Brexit. However, Fine Gael sources now believe a break in the Dáil after the June bank holiday is the next window for a leadership change.

Mr Curran’s remarks will spur TDs to prepare for the possibility of a snap election, an issue that was raised in recent days after the row on water charges between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

The party’s top official updated members on two reports into the election results last year, outlining how there were 138 recommendations, some of which needed to be acted on.

The comments to parliamentary members, before the Dáil Easter recess, were also taken to mean that the leadership change would happen shortly, one deputy said: “He spoke openly about the change and party members understood it to be happening soon.”

While Mr Kenny did not react to Mr Curran’s comments, the remarks were said to indicate that reforms could not take place until a new leader is appointed.