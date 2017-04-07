Fine Gael to seek legal advice over water charges

Fine Gael is to attempt to use fresh legal advice to object to a committee’s recommendations to fully scrap water charges and abandon the metering of homes.

A final sign-off on an Oireachtas Committee report on the funding of the future of water services has now been delayed to allow for more advice to be sought and questions to be answered.

A war of words has broken out between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil over the final report from the committee.

The row over whether there is an ‘excessive’ use charge and whether new homes are metered is now also threatening to collapse the government support pact between the two parties.

Housing Minister Simon Coveney says Fianna Fáil reneged on a deal for the report and instead have abandoned proposals for an excess charge and new meters. The recommendations, agreed by the cross-party committee, could leave Ireland open to huge fines for breaching EU law, he says. The committee on water has asked for further legal advice by Monday and members have until 12pm today to submit more questions.

Fine Gael sources said yesterday they would ensure that the advice received included a check on if any recommendations specifically complied with EU laws.

Members could push for a senior counsel specifically with EU law knowledge to examine the recommendations, on their suspicion that they breach the waterframe directive.

There will then be a final committee meeting next Tuesday where the advice will be discussed. Government party sources said they hoped Fianna Fáil over the weekend and others would consider the “action of implementing illegal” laws on water.

However, there was no sign of the division over the report abating last night.

Right2Water TDs said the recommendations to scrap charges was a major “victory”, which would encourage people to take to the streets this weekend.

Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen did concede that he may be willing to accept government legislation on water, as long as it reflected what the committee had recommended.

“The policy which Fianna Fáil is supporting is legally, environmentally and financially sound — as proven repeatedly in the evidence and independent advice obtained by the Oireachtas Committee. Fianna Fáil has honoured its confidence and supply agreement in full and without gameplaying. We will, however, not accept any attempt by Fine Gael to change its terms to suit the interests of manoeuvring in an internal party contest,” he said.

Time has now been set aside in the Dáil next Wednesday and Thursday for TDs to debate the report, before a vote on it.

It will then fall to Mr Coveney to take on board the report, to seek further advice from the attorney general and to potentially come up with fresh legislation on water charges and the future funding of services after Easter, when the Dáil resumes. Fine Gael sources expect legislation might not be ready until July. That would mean any standoff on new laws could be delayed by both parties until then.