Home»Today's Stories

Fine Gael threaten to demand water use penalties

Wednesday, April 05, 2017
By Juno McEnroe
Political Correspondent

Fine Gael is threatening to oppose recommendations on water charges unless a report specifically provides for an “excessive usage” charge and penalises households for wasting water.

A fresh row over an Oireachtas Committee’s recommendations on the future of funding water services is again threatening to destabilise the Government’s deal with Fianna Fáil.

Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen reminded Fine Gael publicly that, under the terms of the confidence and supply agreement, they had to implement the report — even if the party opposed it.

Water charges are currently frozen and a Dáil vote will decide their future once the report is finished.

A draft copy of the report angered Fine Gael members, as its suggests water charging be “discontinued”. The party wants this opening line replaced and for the recommendations to say that normal usage can be funded through taxation but that excessive usage is clearly distinguished. However, Fine Gael lost their amendment by 11 votes to seven at committee yesterday.

Moreover, the party has concerns that normal usage would be removed, in a change that could be interpreted that the State was responsible for paying for all water use.

Fine Gael TDs and Fianna Fáil TDs both outlined their positions in the standoff yesterday.

Fine Gael’s Alan Farrell said the report’s recommendations and subsequent position adopted by the government on water charges had to comply with EU law or Ireland would face huge fines.

“The Government cannot stand over a report that does not meaningfully seek to ensure that Ireland meet its EU obligations,” he said.

However, Mr Cowen said he was “baffled” by Fine Gael hardening its position and suggested it may be “internal” party politics at play.

Mr Cowen said there was a provision on future penalties in the report to deal with “willful wastage” of water.

He also said Fianna Fáil would not support Fine Gael plans whereby penalties are graduated and users face higher fines the more they use above a certain limit.

Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin said Fine Gael had tried to “unwind” the draft report and had clearly “oversold” last week’s negotiations.

Fine Gael sources conceded the row was “not a deal breaker” but that a lot could hang on today’s further committee negotiations, where the issue of waste of water and metering is due to be hammered out.

Meanwhile, anti-water charge campaigners have claimed victory in defeating the “failed” charging regime and say up to €1bn went down the drain in wasted costs on water.

Right2Water’s Brendan Ogle though said there was still a battle to ensure activists are not jailed in upcoming prosecutions for protesting water charges.

Activists oppose suggestions for apartments to be bulk-metered and for new builds to be fitted with devices automatically.

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy said this could lead to the reintroduction of water charges by the back door.

Mr Ogle said €500m had been spent on domestic water meters and almost another half-billion had gone on Irish Water.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS fine gael, water charges

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Latest: Fine Gael thinks Ireland will be in breach of EU law after latest water charge vote

Deal on water services finally agreed

Existing water laws can be used to meet EU rules, committee told

Existing laws can’t be used to penalise water wasters

More in this Section

Six native Irish dogs ‘vulnerable to extinction’

Man caught masturbating near playground avoids prison

Garda review to focus on four key roles

Man under curfew didn’t answer door for gardaí 30 times


Breaking Stories

Gardaí 'concerned' for teenage boy not seen since last week

Gardaí arrest 'world-renowned hitman' in Dublin who had list of Hutch associates

Taoiseach urges Egyptian president to release Ibrahim Halawa on humanitarian grounds

Court hears man held 'growling Alsatian dog' to victim's face as he was robbed

Lifestyle

Walk of flame for EB charity organisation Debra Ireland

MAKING CENTS: Being on message with the money for Communions

An exploration of oil as the devil’s excrement

Anthony McCall's first Irish exhibition makes for light work

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 01, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 31
    • 35
    • 37
    • 43
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 