Fine Gael TDs want Shane Ross to explain bus strike role

The abandonment of rural Ireland dominated the weekly meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party last night.

But, to some surprise, the current crisis engulfing the Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan did not feature at the meeting, according to sources present.

At the meeting, a plethora of rural Fine Gael ministers and TDs demanded that Transport Minister Shane Ross be hauled before them to explain his handling of the Bus Éireann strike.

The rural politicians are irate that it took a wildcat strike by bus drivers in Dublin last week to spark movement by Mr Ross, when small towns across the country have been neglected for weeks.

According to sources, among those who raised concerns were minister Sean Kyne and Cork senator Jerry Buttimer.

“If this happened in Dublin weeks ago this would have been sorted long before now,” Mr Kyne reportedly said.

It was at this point that several TDs called for Mr Ross to come before them to detail his plans to resolve the crisis.

It is understood that Mr Ross will be requested to hold a briefing meeting for Fine Gael members to defend his handling of the crisis, which has seen him subject to widespread criticism.

This is because Mr Ross has repeatedly refused to engage directly with trade unions while the threat of industrial action has been present.

The rural TDs complained about the impact the two-week old strike has had on small towns across the country, adding that constituents are up in arms over the chaos caused by the strikes.

It was agreed that the request will be forwarded to Mr Ross’ office.

The latest Government plan on broadband, launched on Tuesday by Independent Minister Denis Naughten was also raised by TDs at the meeting.

Under the plan, up to 300,000 homes and business premises are to get access to high-speed broadband within 90 weeks.

Mr Naughten announced details of an agreement between the Government and eir, which will see broadband delivered to 300,575 premises around the country by December 2018.