Fine Gael struck a ‘connivance and cute-hoorism’ deal with Fianna Fáil

Thursday, April 13, 2017
By Daniel McConnell
Political Editor

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil’s confidence and supply deal is really a deal for “connivance and cute-hoorism,” the Dáil heard yesterday.

Amid heated exchanges over the agreement on water charges between the two parties, Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald attacked what she saw as a “blatant attempt” to subvert the will of the people.

Speaking at Leaders’ Questions, she said: “Yesterday, it was confirmed, for once and all, that the Government’s confidence and supply agreement is in reality an agreement for connivance and cute-hoorism.

“The connivance is provided by the Taoiseach’s party in its blatant undermining of the democratic and political processes within the Oireachtas.

“The cute-hoorism is, as ever, provided by Fianna Fáil, which has flip-flopped once again. Fianna Fáil members have used their political strength not to be constructive, as they proclaim, but to face down and thwart the will of the people. In a most spectacular U-turn, Fianna Fáil has shown once again that it cannot be trusted,” she added.

Ms McDonald said that when it comes down to it, Fianna Fáil will look after itself first.

“That comes as no surprise but many people will be glad of the reminder. The truth is that this debacle has absolutely nothing to do with complying with EU law and everything to do with Fianna Fáil’s fear of a general election. Fianna Fáil members broke their key election pledge to abolish water charges in their totality,” she added.

In response, Taoiseach Enda Kenny criticised Sinn Féin’s inconsistency on the water charges issue, saying it previously agreed with paying water charges.

“I want to congratulate the deputy leader for cynical outrage in her consistency, at least. She comes in here time after time and talks about privatisation of the water system. I described it yesterday as fantasy and she is at it again today. Deputy McDonald’s leader and party made it perfectly clear that Sinn Féin supported water charges and that Sinn Féin would pay its water charges,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin raised the work being done by the Capuchin Day Centre for Homeless People in Dublin to highlight the growing homelessness problem in the capital

The centre feeds hundreds of people every day and Mr Martin criticised the fact that of the €3.5m a year it takes to fund the centre, only €450,000 comes from the taxpayer.

