Home»Today's Stories

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly has political and sporting support for presidential tilt

Thursday, January 11, 2018
By Juno McEnroe
Political Correspondent

Ireland South Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly is considering running for president and says he has the support of politicians and sporting communities.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, the former GAA president said he would be honoured if chosen to run.

“A lot of people have asked me about it. I will think about it. A couple of people in the parliamentary party have said ‘are you considering it, you should throw your hat in the ring if it comes up’.”

The two-time MEP says he, and likely the Fine Gael party, will hold off making a decision until President Michael D Higgins announces whether he will seek a second term.

“I see nothing at all wrong with the present incumbent. If he wants to consider running again, he should be allowed to do so.

“A lot of people have asked me about it. I will think about it. Fine Gael members at meetings have said it to me, people involved in sport have too.

“Even students at a school in Tipperary asked me.”

The Fine Gael leadership had not discussed it with him yet, said the MEP.

Mr Kelly won 83,000 first preference votes in the last European elections. He was also elected in 2009. The former teacher played a key role as GAA president in opening up Croke Park to soccer and rugby.

The married father-of-four said his focus for now was on getting re-elected to the European Parliament.

Mr Kelly featured on a Fine Gael shortlist for the 2012 presidential election, but ultimately MEP Gay Mitchell went forward.

Independent senator Gerard Craughwell is the only other person to express an interest in running this time for president when Michael D Higgins’s term finishes in October.

Asked by the Irish Examiner if his heart was in it, Mr Kelly responded:

“I’ve never seen myself as good enough potentially as president, but it would be a great honour even to be considered.

“I would have to take it very seriously if people [in the party] asked me to run.

“If Áras an Uachtaráin was in Kerry, it would be more of an attraction and maybe easier.

“I think I could bring a lot to it, especially with my experience as president of the GAA, and having worked with young people and sport.

“I also now have a lot of connections and networks through the European Parliament. I’m good at connecting with people. And I’ve a ferocious amount of energy.”


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Related Articles

Mairead McGuinness hints at presidential run

Finian McGrath: We need a presidential vote to avoid system going stale

President Higgins does not rule out running for second term

More in this Section

Cabinet split emerges over unease at 12-week abortion access

Radiographers battle backlog for cancer patients

Inside the Cabinet room: Who said what on abortion row

Cork says ‘bonjour’ as Air France reveals Paris flights


Breaking Stories

Sligo farmer waited six weeks to claim €500k Lotto win

Farmer died from multi-organ failure after being crushed by cow, inquest hears

Cork Council accused of wasting €38k budget as only four dog foul fines handed out in 21 years

Dundalk murder accused Mohamed Morei in Central Mental Hospital, 'not fit to attend' court

Lifestyle

Comedian Danny O'Brien hits the long road with his new show

Have we lost the ability to communicate?

Highlights from the Golden Globes' red-carpet blackout

Making cents: Quitting smoking a burning issue every year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 10, 2018

    • 29
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 36
    • 44
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »