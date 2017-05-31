Home»Today's Stories

Fine Gael appoints security company to oversee ballot boxes

Wednesday, May 31, 2017
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

It says a lot about a lack of trust in politics when politicians seem to not even trust themselves.

Fine Gael members voting in Dublin.
Fine Gael members voting in Dublin.

Fine Gael has contracted a security firm which normally protects the physical movement of large quantities of money from banks via vans to oversee the security of its ballot boxes over the coming days.

Several sources in the party have told the Irish Examiner the move was taken in order to guarantee leadership votes from grassroots members are not tampered with between now and the time they are revealed on Friday.

And while there is no suggestion that anyone is attempting to manipulate the votes to gain the result they want, the decision to appoint a high-level security firm to keep the ballot boxes under lock and key at an unspecified secure location underlines the tense nature of the contest.

“Fine Gael has put all the necessary arrangements in place to ensure the integrity of the vote for the new leader of our party. All ballot papers will be secured and protected in advance of the count on Friday,” a party spokesperson said when asked about the ballot box security measures.

News of the use of external security experts to protect leadership votes came as the second of five days’ voting took place yesterday.

On Tuesday, thousands of votes were cast in Kerry, Mayo, Carlow, Dublin, Cavan, Kildare, and Wicklow, with votes in parts of Cork, south Dublin, Donegal and Westmeath held on Monday night. These votes involved more than 21,000 grassroots Fine Gael members across the country, and will continue until tomorrow, with all votes cast being guarded until the vote count in Dublin on Friday.

Over the coming days, local councils nationwide will also cast their votes in favour of either Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar or Housing Minister Simon Coveney, before members of the parliamentary party vote on Friday between 8am and 12pm.

While the three electoral colleges are all crucial to the vote result, the parliamentary party section — which consists of TDs, senators and MEPs — is the most high-profile and accounts for 65% of the final result.

The council section accounts for 10% of the result, while grassroots members represent 25% of the final tally.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS fine gael, leadership, leo varadkar, simon coveney

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Latest: Coveney campaign claims some TDs and Senators are switching sides in FG leadership vote

Leo Varadkar rubbishes reports on health ministry refusal

‘Two Leo Varadkar supporters set to switch sides’

Leo Varadkar rubbishes reports on health ministry refusal

More in this Section

Child protection failings: Fears for safety of children in their homes

Whistleblower prison officer faces dismissal

CIT bosses in a flap after spate of crow attacks

Michael Noonan reflects on political legacy


Breaking Stories

Gardaí make three arrests in connection with aggravated burglary on elderly couple

Cyclist in her 60s dies after collision at Gap of Dunloe

Fact that alleged victim took risk is of no relevance, prosecutor tells Tinder rape trial

SDLP leader calls for border poll after Brexit

Lifestyle

Why Corkonians are sharing their homes with tourists using Airbnb

Gallery: Cool edits for a hot summer

Limmy is prompting outrage with his Glaswegian glee

Skibbereen exhibition to highlight links between West Cork and Cornwall

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 27, 2017

    • 2
    • 5
    • 12
    • 34
    • 41
    • 47
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 