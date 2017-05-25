Files claim Garda college link to offshore accounts

Records set to be revealed today will claim the Garda college in Templemore may be linked to offshore bank accounts and bonuses connected to the laundry account at the facility.

The files are due to be examined at a detailed private meeting of the Dail’s cross-party public accounts committee this morning. The documents allege that the scandal hit garda college may be linked to offshore bank accounts in the college’s name.

In over 400 pages of documents sent by An Garda Síochána to the PAC, it is also claimed a laundry service bank account linked to the college was used in part to pay for bonuses, staff loans and funding entertainment and sport expenses.

The Garda college has been engulfed in scandal since March when a highly controversial audit revealed it had been renting out land it did not own and was running 50 previously unknown bank accounts.

The controversy has led to calls for both Garda commissioner and Justice Minister to resign.

The files given to the PAC last night include internal letters from the Garda audit team saying there have been internal allegations that the depth of the problems at Templemore would lead to people being taken away in handcuffs.