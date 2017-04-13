Fifth of people think healthcare in Ireland lacks innovation

More than one in five Irish people believe healthcare in Ireland lacks innovation, it has emerged.

Despite the negative perception of the health service, almost three out of four (73%) believe changes in healthcare and medical technologies are critical to the country’s future.

The environment is also important for Ireland’s future generations with sustainable energy (63%) listed as people’s second highest priority.

The Future of Ireland Report published by media agency OMD with support from Ulster Bank, reveals that 60% accept the need to take risks to get ahead in life, even if they are not sure about what will happen.

It also shows that two-thirds (67%) of people believe Ireland should embrace change rather than delay it.

Four out of 10 employees said they worked in a place that encourages or champions change and innovation. Although entrepreneurs are seen as the primary drivers of change, smaller firms were perceived to be less innovative than larger ones.

The study, with research by Amárach, also found that a third of people (31%) are realists, who are older and mostly women. They tend to be pessimistic about the future and sceptical about the value of technological change.

More than one in five (22%) are doubters. They are least likely to plan for the future, are risk adverse and don’t believe Ireland should embrace change.

However, creatives (22%) and advocates (25%) are paving the way for innovation in Ireland. They welcome change and new ways of doing things. It is mostly younger people who make up both groups.

Creatives believe in prioritising future generations over the current generation, and advocates see themselves as leaders of today.