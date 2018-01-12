Fianna Fáil TD's have mixed views on abortion referendum

Most of Fianna Fáil’s frontbench are opposed to allowing unrestricted access to abortion for pregnancies up to 12 weeks or have concerns about liberalising the laws to that extent.

The Irish Examiner contacted all front-bench members and while there are mixed views about implementing recommendations for the abortion referendum, most TDs who spoke oppose the current plans.

Many Fianna Fáil TDs also said there is confusion and a “vacuum” as the Government has yet to decide on how to proceed, with ministers having mixed views on the abortion referendum.

An Oireachtas committee recommended repealing the Eighth Amendment — the part of the Constitution which recognises the equal right to life of a mother and her unborn child — and instead allowing women access abortion without restrictions for pregnancies up to 12 weeks.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin will lead a meeting of the front bench on Tuesday, where the report will be discussed, ahead of the larger parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday. While some front-bench members have yet to decide their position, many are reluctant to accept the committee’s recommendations.

Some prominent party TDs also want to wait until the Government reveals what legislation is being planned — if the Constitution is changed.

Housing spokesman Barry Cowen told the Irish Examiner: “We’re a bit in the dark. The ball is firmly in the Government’s court. If it is repeal on its own, it would be carte blanche, abortion on demand, which will not sit comfortably with the public. I’d have concerns. The electorate needs to be told what will follow.”

Foreign affairs spokesman Darragh O’Brien agreed, saying: “We are in a bit of a vacuum. Twelve weeks is not something I could personally support.”

Justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said he opposed allowing terminations up to 12 weeks without restriction.

“I do not support the proposal for abortion up to 12 weeks as I am concerned it would significantly increase the number of pregnancies with Down syndrome or other disabilities that are terminated.”

However, Health spokesman Billy Kelleher, who sat on the committee, pointed out that tests for Down syndrome and other disabilities were only available at 20 weeks, one of the reasons the 12-week cut-off was chosen.

Disabilities spokeswoman Margaret O’Mahony Murphy said: “I do not think people are ready for 12 weeks and I’m totally against the 12-week limit.”

However, others on the front bench said change was needed. Brexit spokesman Stephen Donnelly said: “I’m in line with the party’s recommendation to the Oireachtas committee, in favour of 12 weeks, no questions asked, especially where it affects the health of a mother.”

Communications spokesman Timmy Dooley also said he supports the recommendations, adding: “Politicians should facilitate debate on this, but campaigning is not an essential part.”

A number of FF TDs who did not return calls, including finance spokesman Michael McGrath, are also known to oppose liberalising Ireland’s abortion laws.

Where Fianna Fáil TDs stand