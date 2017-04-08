Fianna Fáil TD: What next, Dáil voting no confidence in teachers?

Fianna Fáil has claimed the Dáil will be a short step away from seeking the removal of “sergeants and teachers” if other parties’ formal calls to force Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan to resign are allowed.

However, justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan repeated his view that he would have fired Ms O’Sullivan if he was in a position of power to do so.

He said she still has questions to answer.

He was speaking at the launch of Fianna Fáil’s Dáil motion on Garda management reforms, due to be heard on Tuesday. Its position has sparked a row with Sinn Féin, which is due to hold a no-confidence motion in the commissioner the next day.

Despite saying he would have removed her, Mr O’Callaghan said it would be wrong for opposition parties to use the Dáil to force her to quit.

“I’ve said before if I was minister for justice, regrettably, I would recommend to government that the commissioner should be removed. But the power to remove a commissioner is in government,” he said.

“If Dáil Éireann can remove a commissioner why can’t it remove an assistant commissioner, a superintendent, or indeed a sergeant?

“Before we know it, we’ll have Dáil Éireann voting no confidence in school teachers.”

Fianna Fáil’s motion is general and instead of focusing on Ms O’Sullivan, calls for more powers allowing the Policing Authority to oversee her work and for greater accountability in Garda management.

While it is due to be heard on Tuesday and may be supported by Labour, the scheduling was yesterday the subject of an escalating row between opposition parties and the Ceann Comhairle’s office over whether it can be tabled.

Earlier this week, Fianna Fáil did a U-turn on its position that a Garda motion could not be heard, a move officially in response to recent scandals but which has been seen as a bid to block a likely attack from Sinn Féin during its own motion seeking Ms O’Sullivan’s removal on Wednesday.

The Ceann Comhairle’s office was last night continuing to examine whether both motions are different enough to stand or if one will have to be removed.

Fianna Fáil believes its motion should take precedence as it is due on Tuesday — after a mental health motion was postponed. Sinn Féin believes its motion should be heard as it was lodged first.

The outcome will impact on which party wins the PR war — and public support — over its stance on the commissioner, pressure on Government, and Ms O’Sullivan’s own future.

Asked about the stand-off yesterday, Mr O’Callaghan claimed: “I hope people won’t look at motions in a competitive way.”