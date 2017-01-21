Fianna Fáil: Filling Garda vacancies is an urgent priority

Fianna Fáil says it is “inexcusable” that top-level Garda positions are left vacant, and urged the Justice Minister and the Policing Authority to fill them promptly.

The party’s justice spokesman, Jim O’Callaghan, said the practice of leaving critical positions vacant “needs to end”.

He was speaking following the retirement yesterday of the head of the Garda’s Security and Intelligence section, Detective Chief Superintendent Peter Kirwan.

As the Irish Examiner reported this week, Supt Kirwan’s departure, which had been known about for many months, leaves the most sensitive position in the Garda’s intelligence service without a dedicated leader.

READ NEXT Child pornographer loses third detention appeal

Security sources are concerned at the uncertainty at how long the position will remain vacant, with fears it could be several months.

“When the Government failed to appoint replacements to a number of critical Garda vacancies in November, I was assured in Dáil Éireann that we would see them filled ‘as soon as possible’,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

“It is deeply concerning that yet again a number of vacant, high-priority posts in An Garda Síochána remain unfilled.”

Mr O’Callaghan expressed concern at the lack of clarity regarding the succession of Chief Supt Kirwan.

“This is an important position which is responsible for directing the operations of the Special Detective Unit, the Emergency Response Unit and liaising with international security and intelligence services,” he said.

Mr O’Callaghan said there have been other high priority vacancies and a reluctance to fill them.

“These posts investigate serious, subversive crime and it is, therefore, inexcusable that a precise timeline for filling critical, high-ranked vacancies has not been outlined,” he said.

“The practice of leaving senior positions empty needs to end and the minister and her department, together with the Policing Authority, must ensure that vacancies are filled promptly.”

He said this should “not pose a problem”, particularly since most vacancies are caused by retirements.

The Policing Authority — which has assumed responsibility for senior promotions set by the Department of Public Expenditure — said selection competitions will be held. It told the Irish Examiner they are “based on information from the commissioner on vacancies” and that they are planning to undertake competitions “in the first half of 2017”.