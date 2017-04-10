Home»Today's Stories

Fianna Fáil and Labour to unite in attack on Coalition

Monday, April 10, 2017
By Juno McEnroe
Political Correspondent

Fianna Fáil and Labour are set to join forces this week in attacking the Government over the latest Garda scandal and in calling for the Policing Authority to assess the role and ability of the Garda commissioner.

The Fianna Fáil motion will fall short of calling for Garda commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan to resign in the wake of the recent controversies over breath tests and fixed charge notices.

Labour supports the motion, which demands the Policing Authority be given more powers to supervise the commissioner’s office. Labour will table its own amendment calling for Ms O’Sullivan to quit.

The Cabinet is tomorrow expected to discuss the Government’s own amendments to the motion.

The Fianna Fáil move is separate to a Sinn Féin motion of no confidence in Ms O’Sullivan — to be debated later in the week — which none of the three parties will back.

Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan reiterated that a Dáil motion could not force a Garda commissioner to resign as it is a matter for government.

A spokesman confirmed Labour would support the Fianna Fáil motion as it includes previous recommendations by it to beef up the powers of the Policing Authority.

A separate amendment on confidence in Ms O’Sullivan will be introduced by Labour for tomorrow’s motion. Fianna Fail’s Mr O’Callaghan confirmed he had spoken to Labour’s Brendan Howlin about the move.

Sinn Féin’s own motion of no confidence is set to be debated on Wednesday, but will focus on the role of Ms O’Sullivan as opposed to general Garda management.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald is also expected to update Cabinet colleagues on plans for a root-and-branch review of the force.

The exact terms, powers, timeframe, and members of the commission on the future of policing in Ireland have yet to be agreed. Ms Fitzgerald has begun consulting with the opposition on the terms.

While the new review will not be “fault finding”, as admitted by government, a key issue is what powers the review team will have to assess the force.

