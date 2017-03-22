FF press Enda Kenny to name his exit date

The Taoiseach has been accused of “putting party before country” by refusing to announce the date of his departure.

Fianna Fáil have put pressure on Enda Kenny in the Dáil to make it known when he intends to step down as leader of Fine Gael.

Mr Kenny was asked whether he would still be Taoiseach when Brexit talks get underway, with Fianna Fáil’ finance spokesperson Michael McGrath claiming the “country now deserves to know”.

Mr Kenny told the Dáil that he expects to attend the European Council meeting on April 29.

He said this meeting will focus on setting out “the grounds that we consider really critical in terms of the negotiations to be conducted, which will last for quite a while”.

Last month, Mr Kenny told his parliamentary party colleagues that he would make his intentions regarding stepping down known after his return from his St Patrick’s Day trip to the US.

However, while in America last week, Mr Kenny made it clear that re-establishing the Northern Assembly and securing the EU’s negotiating stance on Brexit are his key priorities.

Calling for clarity, Mr McGrath pointed to the man sitting next to the Taoiseach in the Dáil yesterday, Finance Minister Michael Noonan, who he said had called on Mr Kenny to still be in position when the negotiations get underway in early June.

He then turned to Housing Minister Simon Coveney, who was sitting only a few seats down from Mr Kenny.

Mr McGrath told the Dáil that Mr Coveney, who is “one of the main contenders for the Taoiseach’s position”, had said he expects Mr Kenny to set out shortly a process for the election of a new leader of Fine Gael.

Mr McGrath said people need to know who will be in charge when negotiations begin in late May or early June, which prompted a smile from many on the Government benches, including from Mr Kenny.

Mr McGrath responded: “It is not a laughing matter. With all due respect, the Taoiseach once famously said: ‘Paddy likes to know.’ People deserve a straight answer.”

Mr Kenny agreed that “it is not a laughing matter” but said that “Deputy Michael McGrath will not be first to find out” when he intends to step down.

This raised heckles from the opposition benches, with Mr McGrath claiming Mr Kenny is putting his political party ahead of the country.

Mr McGrath added: “Will he be the Taoiseach in office when the General Affairs Council holds its meeting in mid-May? Will he be the captain of the ship, as such, when these critical negotiations for the future of our country get underway in late May or early June? We deserve clarity on that.”

Mr Kenny is expected to address a meeting of his parliamentary party tomorrow evening. However, it is unclear whether he will address the leadership issue.

Some Fine Gael members have suggested that Mr Kenny could stand down as head of the party but would remain on as Taoiseach until the summer recess.

This would let Mr Kenny attend various European Union meetings and the start of Brexit negotiations, while, at the same time, the new party leader would be given time to talk with Independents in government and the Fianna Fáil party.