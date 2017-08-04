Festivalgoers warned over second-hand tickets for Indiependence

Festivalgoers have been warned to act cautiously if buying tickets second-hand for this weekend’s Indiependence Music Festival which gets underway today.

The population of Mitchelstown, in North Cork, will nearly treble as 10,000 attendees are expected to descend on the Deer Farm location which will host the festival, a 20-minute walk from the town centre.

English singer-songwriter Tom Odell will headline tonight’s line-up, followed by main stage headliners The Coronas on Saturday, while Welsh rock stalwarts the Manic Street Preachers bring proceedings to a close on Sunday night.

However, those heading to Indiependence today in the hope of getting a weekend camping ticket have been warned the festival is sold out, and no three-day passes would be available on the gate.

Weekend camping tickets sold out in June, the fastest ever sell-out in the festival’s 12-year history.

A festival spokesperson said there will be a limited number of Friday and Sunday Day Tickets available at the gate, but no Saturday tickets remain for sale.

“We advise the public to please be careful if you are buying tickets from a secondary source,” the spokesperson said.

The site car park opens today at 10am, while the campsite opens at 12 noon. Those in attendance have been advised to allow plenty of time for entry to the festival.

“In light of recent events at musical gatherings in Europe and further afield, there will be an increased security and Garda presence at INDIE17,” a statement from the festival said.

“This is likely to lead to slightly increased queue times on entry so please allow yourself plenty of time to get into the event,” the festival advised.

Known for its line-up of emerging local artists, Irish acts set to play Indiependence this year include All Tvvins, Hermitage Green, Brian Deady, The Riptide Movement, We Cut Corners, Raglans, Overhead the Albatross, Stephanie Rainey, Fang Club, Talos, and Jack O’Rourke.

Meanwhile, various stages will host DJs over the weekend, and a Spoken Word Stage promises spoken word, hip hop and comedy.

Meanwhile, a busking festival will be held in Mitchelstown tomorrow between 12pm and 3pm, the overall winner of which will get a spot on the line-up for next year’s Indiependence.

Buses from Cork city will run to the festival over the weekend, with tickets available on concert-travel.com.

It is the 12th consecutive year Indiependence has been held in Mitchelstown.

The festival succeeded the Mitchelstown Festival in 2006, and was first held as a free event in the town square where it remained until it was transferred to the outskirts of the town for an all-ticket affair in 2009.

In 2010, the festival relocated, again, to Deer Farm, where it has remained since.