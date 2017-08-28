Fermoy kicks off roadshows promoting Cork City FC FORAS trust

Runaway League of Ireland leaders Cork City are to host a series of roadshows across the county to highlight the benefits of becoming a member of the supporters’ trust that owns the club.

FORAS — the Friends of the Rebel Army Society — will host the first of its roadshows this Wednesday in the Fermoy Community Centre on Ashe Quay from 7pm to 9pm. Club captain Johnny Dunleavy will be the special guest.

Cork City is 100% owned by its supporters, who sign up for membership of FORAS for just €10 a month. Members can vote for, and be elected to, the Cork City board of management and also have a say on motions that come before the trust’s AGM — giving the fans a direct say in the running of their football club.

Membership also brings with it a host of benefits such as first refusal on tickets for high-profile games, discounts on club merchandise, a share certificate and a membership card.

Furthermore, members have automatic entry to the trust’s monthly draw — a raffle that is exclusive to FORAS trustees and has prizes including tickets to Ireland internationals on offer.

FORAS vice-chairperson Mike Derham said he hopes soccer fans from North Cork will come along and see the benefits of a FORAS membership for themselves.

“Everyone is welcome to come along and talk to the board of management, along with some special guests. Whether you’re a Cork City supporter or not, you will be given a warm reception when you join us on the night,” he said.

“At the roadshow, you will be able to speak informally to the board of management, and view some of the silverware that has found its way to the club this season, along with mementos, and jerseys from recent times.”

He added: “The roadshow hopes to spread the word of what FORAS is about, what we stand for, why you need to join us, plus of course, give some feedback and answer questions about what goes on behind the scenes at Cork City FC.”

Chairperson Pat Lyons will be on hand to chat about the current infrastructure and the trust’s hopes for the future, while Mr Derham can discuss SD Europe and the Irish Supporters Network — associations that has seen FORAS link-up with other supporter-owned clubs such as German side Shalke and FC United of Manchester.

Secretary Darren O’Keeffe will explain the FORAS trust to newcomers, and what it is doing to increase membership.

Formed in 2008 at a tumultuous time in the club’s history, the trust brought it through examinership and the first division to the top of the premier league.

Wyon Stansfeld, treasurer, can discuss some aspects of Cork City’s financial stability and the principles of how the club budgets from season to season. The trust’s work with the community will be outlined by John F Kennedy, and Derek Lynch will answer general questions about FORAS an informal insight into the importance of getting the t’s crossed and the i’s dotted when contracts are signed will be provided by Shane O’Connor.

“The club is experiencing a very successful time of late; Going forward, it is vital that people who join us, understand the FORAS ethos, and are willing to help push the club on to the next level,” Mr Derhm said.

Further info: corkcityfc.ie or email forastrust@corkcityfc.ie for information.