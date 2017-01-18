Fears of export tariffs, job losses and neglect of North

The confirmation by Britain of a hard exit from the European Union has led to fears of fresh tariffs being applied on Irish exports, the loss of jobs, and the neglect of the North.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny tried to allay concerns in the Dáil yesterday, following British prime minister Theresa May’s speech in which she outlined parts of her strategy for Brexit.

However, the opposition said the Tory leader’s speech was disappointing and in fact now pointed an agenda for a “very hard Brexit” and very difficult negotiations for Ireland ahead.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said: “By any yardstick or assessment, it constitutes an agenda for a very hard Brexit and very difficult negotiations ahead. Essentially, Britain will be out of the single market and out of the customs union, as we know it. No matter what gloss one puts on this, it can mean tariffs on goods and services between Britain and Ireland and between Britain and the European Union.”

READ NEXT Brexit dismay among industry groups on both sides

Dáil members were also dismayed there was no mention of a special status for the North and went as far as calling for a special “Brexit minister” to be appointed, a suggestion again rejected by the Fine Gael-led minority government last night.

“We have a Brexit minister called the Taoiseach, he is the one at the [negotiating] table,” said Mr Kenny’s spokesman.

The Economic and Social Research Institute has already concluded a hard Brexit could result in a big “drop in national income over a sustained period, loss of employment and loss of wages”, said Mr Martin.

Agribusiness food was one of the sectors most under threat from potential tariffs on Irish exports if Britain leaves the common trading area, as flagged by Ms May.

Mr Kenny welcomed the “clarity” from Ms May’s Brexit speech. He noted the decision to leave the single market and Ms May’s willingness to look at the “most effective practical outcome” for the North’s border.

However, Mr Kenny also suggested two years may not be enough time for Britain to leave the EU once Brexit is triggered in March, as proposed by London.

Ahead of a tour of Europe’s capitals by Mr Kenny to secure support for Ireland’s position in the Brexit negotiations, Mr Martin warned maybe Dublin was not a priority for Ms May.

“I do not get the sense that we are up there as high as some people might diplomatically like to articulate.”

Mr Kenny said the Government would “argue vociferously for our country”.

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams said there was never going to be a soft exit and suggested the Government had a huge job with regard to the North, and Ireland’s position in the Brexit talks.