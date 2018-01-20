Fears Kerry Baby grave will be attacked again

There are fears that the headstone of the murdered Kerry baby may be vandalised

The baby’s body was found with multiple stab wounds at White Strand, Caherciveen on April 14, 1984.

He replaced the wooden cross with a marble headstone in February 2004 with the inscription ‘ I forgive’, which was smashed to pieces a few months later.

Mr Cournane always felt strongly that a local had been involved in the death. He became even more convinced local people were involved given the attacks over the years.

daughter Catherine told the Irish Examiner, When Mr Cournane replaced the headstone in 2004, he did not include the words ‘I forgive’ on the headstone.

His daughter said he no longer felt he could speak forgiveness on behalf of the child as there was such hatred and violence in the attack on the grave.

“There is a hatred still. And we would be afraid with all the attention the grave will be attacked again,” Catherine said.

“It deeply affected everyone. It deeply affected Tom,” his daughter Catherine Cournane told the Irish Examiner.

Speaking to this newspaper in 2004, Tom said: “They couldn’t leave the child alone in life and now they can’t leave it alone in death. I’m disgusted.”

Catherine, who was 15 at the time, has clear memories of the night the baby’s body was discovered — and the effect it had on her father.

In 1984, the White Strand, over the water from the town that lies between mountain and sea, was a courting spot.

But on Saturday, April 14, 1984, all changed.

Catherine’s mother and father were preparing to settle in for The Late Late Show and she was sent to the shop down the street for something.

She returned only to be told by her mother Kit: “God help us, a child has been found on the White Strand.”

Her father Tom had a garage and he was the local undertaker. He was used to tragic deaths but when he returned he was very upset, Catherine recalls.

“He brought it for the postmortem not in the hearse, but in the back of his car in a tiny coffin. I remember looking at the coffin of the baby,” said Catherine.

She and her friends remember the ‘Murder Squad’ — a group of detectives from Dublin — arriving and the interrogation of all young women in the area was “hot and heavy”.

“They interviewed all the young girls, asking if they had boyfriends. Then they would go next door and ask about the girl they had just interviewed. They asked about our friends.”

Everyone was asked “personal questions”, she remembers, like if they had a boyfriend, and if they had, they would be asked about the nature of that relationship, about how intimate it was.

“No one knew anything. But the feeling was it was local,” said Catherine.

Parents were worried. The fashion was baggy clothes and mothers worried they might have missed something in their daughters.

There is no way he would agree to have the body exhumed, she said, amid calls by former investigating detectives this week for an exhumation of Baby John and of the baby found at Abbeydorney.

Catherine remembers vividly the funeral.

Her father asked her to organise a few of her classmates from St John Bosco secondary school.

And around 4pm, after school as her father carried the little white coffin into the cemetery, and the girls in their uniforms lined up, all the school buses stopped and lined up and the boys and girls lined the cemetery and sang hymns.

Until the announcement this week of a cold-case review, Baby John was being forgotten. But he shouldn’t be, said Catherine.

“I would gladly give some of my DNA. A lot of my friends would. We have children ourselves.” Some locals talk about what might have been if the baby had been left at the convent, that he would be 34 years old now and perhaps have a family of his own.

Nobody believes Baby John was washed up on shore. The tides and the way the White Strand is positioned between Valentia and Beginish deep in the channel would make it almost impossible.

Baby John is still seeking answers. Let’s hope he finally gets some.