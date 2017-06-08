Fears grow for missing woman in Cork

Gardaí are “increasingly concerned” about a Cork woman who has been missing for nearly three months.

They have stepped up their inquiries and searched her home yesterday in an effort to find information which might shed light on her whereabouts.

Tina Satchwell, 45, who lives in Youghal, Co Cork, was last seen on March 20.

Her husband, Richard, reported her missing to local gardaí on March 24. The couple do not have children.

Garda technical experts carried out a forensic examination of her home in the town’s Grattan Street yesterday.

What was equally strange about her disappearance is that she had a “beloved” small dog which she left behind.

Detectives have also been examining the married woman’s mobile phone records and bank accounts to see if they have been used in recent weeks.

Gardaí said there have been no reported sightings of her since March 20.

Mrs Satchwell, nee Dingivan, is originally from St Bernard’s Place, Fermoy. She has been living in Youghal for around two years and is currently unemployed.

Gardaí in both Youghal and Fermoy have spoken with her friends and relations and have been unable to come up with any reason which would have triggered her disappearance. She has never gone missing before and friends described it as totally out of character.

The technical examination of the house was described as a preliminary step in the investigation. Gardaí said they are very anxious to speak to anyone who may have seen or spoken with Mrs Satchwell since March 20. She is described as being about 5ft 6in tall with blonde shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and of medium build.