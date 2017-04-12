Home»Today's Stories

Fears for Bandon flood relief scheme as work stalls

Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Joe Leogue

Concerns have been raised that the future of the Bandon flood relief project may be at risk due to an issue over the contract for the works.

Heavy machinery has been taken away from the site of the €16m project in recent days, prompting fears that the scheme has stalled at a time when construction activity should be at its peak.

The nature of the problem has not been revealed by either the OPW or Wills Brothers, the contractor involved.

However, the junior minister in charge of the OPW, Seán Canney, said an issue had arisen. He told the Irish Examiner that his officials are engaged in discussions with the contractor and that he is not in a position to comment further.

A spokesperson for the OPW refused say if there are any difficulties under discussion with the contractor: “Both OPW and Wills Bros are committed to the implementation of the Bandon flood relief scheme that was confirmed by the minister. Planning and preparation for in-river works to commence in May are ongoing.”

When asked if this means no issues had arisen, the spokesperson said the OPW has no further comment.

Wills Brothers did not reply to requests for comment by this article’s deadline.

Thousands of Bandon residents have protested at the lack of flood defences for the town, which has been severely hit with deluges following storms in recent years. The contract for the works was eventually awarded and signed in June of last year.

Independent county councillor Alan Coleman said he had spoken with Mr Canney on the matter and that it is “a worry” for the people of the town: “I told the minister that we would have either a revolution or a widespread depression throughout the town if these works do not go ahead.”

Mr Coleman said the seasonal nature of the works required mean any delay could see contractors miss the narrow window during which construction can take place. He said the people of the town are concerned that the large machinery that had been onsite has apparently left Bandon.

Mr Coleman added that local fears are heightened because of the lengthy delays experienced by the development of the town’s sewerage scheme, which stopped mid-construction in 2012 when the company involved abandoned the works: “SIAC pulled out of those works and it took years for the project to go back out to tender.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS bandon, opw, wills brothers, floods

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Humanitarian aid for flood-hit victims to move home

Cabinet row delays plans to relocate flood plain homes

More in this Section

4k tonnes of sewage to be treated daily in Cork

Fine Gael pushed to publish water levy legal advice

‘Lovesick’ man dog-napped woman’s pet as part of harassment campaign

Jailed for trying to strangle woman


Breaking Stories

Gardaí seize €300k of cannabis after stopping van in Meath

Committee approves final report on water charges allowing for meters on new builds

Armed gang escapes with substantial sum of money after tying up elderly couple during burglary

HSE agrees deal with makers of cystic fibrosis drug Orkambi

Lifestyle

Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance

International Siblings Day: Familiarity breeds respect

The Gift: Dark thoughts in beautiful surroundings

A truly eclectic shortlist for the International Dublin Literary Award

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 