Fears for Bandon flood relief scheme as work stalls

Concerns have been raised that the future of the Bandon flood relief project may be at risk due to an issue over the contract for the works.

Heavy machinery has been taken away from the site of the €16m project in recent days, prompting fears that the scheme has stalled at a time when construction activity should be at its peak.

The nature of the problem has not been revealed by either the OPW or Wills Brothers, the contractor involved.

However, the junior minister in charge of the OPW, Seán Canney, said an issue had arisen. He told the Irish Examiner that his officials are engaged in discussions with the contractor and that he is not in a position to comment further.

A spokesperson for the OPW refused say if there are any difficulties under discussion with the contractor: “Both OPW and Wills Bros are committed to the implementation of the Bandon flood relief scheme that was confirmed by the minister. Planning and preparation for in-river works to commence in May are ongoing.”

When asked if this means no issues had arisen, the spokesperson said the OPW has no further comment.

Wills Brothers did not reply to requests for comment by this article’s deadline.

Thousands of Bandon residents have protested at the lack of flood defences for the town, which has been severely hit with deluges following storms in recent years. The contract for the works was eventually awarded and signed in June of last year.

Independent county councillor Alan Coleman said he had spoken with Mr Canney on the matter and that it is “a worry” for the people of the town: “I told the minister that we would have either a revolution or a widespread depression throughout the town if these works do not go ahead.”

Mr Coleman said the seasonal nature of the works required mean any delay could see contractors miss the narrow window during which construction can take place. He said the people of the town are concerned that the large machinery that had been onsite has apparently left Bandon.

Mr Coleman added that local fears are heightened because of the lengthy delays experienced by the development of the town’s sewerage scheme, which stopped mid-construction in 2012 when the company involved abandoned the works: “SIAC pulled out of those works and it took years for the project to go back out to tender.”