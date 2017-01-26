Fears car park use for flood works will hurt Clonakilty trade

There are fears the tourist trade and the popular farmers’ market in Clonakilty, Co Cork will be severely disrupted by plans to use one of its main car parks to store material which will be needed to construct the town’s flood relief works.

The OPW is being asked to change its plans in Clonakilty to use the 80-space car park behind the Kent Street local county council offices and library because of concerns it could have a serious impact on the town’s economy during the peak tourist season.

Cllr Christopher O’Sullivan, who is chairman of Clonakilty Chamber of Commerce, said residents and businesses have expressed “serious concerns over plans to use Kent St car park as a storage area during the flood prevention works which are due to commence in April”.

He said part of the flood-prevention works will include the installation of flood walls along the river near the council offices and the OPW intend to use all of Kent St car park as a base for operations and for storage of machinery from May to September.

“We will do everything in our power to avoid the type of disruption that was caused when the new streetscape was put in place last year,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

“Of course I welcome the proposed flood relief scheme. When finished it will hopefully bring a lot of security to business and residences in the town.

"However, at the same time we need to ensure there is as little disruption as possible to commerce within the town.”

Tenders for the flood relief contract are currently being prepared and it’s hoped to have a contractor in place by April.

Mr O’Sullivan said the chamber of commerce has requested a meeting with OPW and its consultants, Mott MacDonald, to try and come to some type of alternative arrangement.

He’s also requesting local landowners to contact him if they have available space to house the machinery.