Fawlty logic: Teen kicks in windscreen of own car

Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Liam Heylin

A young man kicked in the windscreen of his own car in an incident which a district judge said was reminiscent of a Fawlty Towers episode.

Insp Ronan Kennelly told Cork District Court a young man jumped up on the bonnet of his own car and kicked in the windscreen. He then jumped up on the back of the car and tried to kick in the back windscreen.

Nathan O’Connell, aged 19, of 84 Kilmore Rd, Knocknaheeny, Cork, behaved in this manner at the scene of a traffic incident at Shean Lower, Blarney, at 10.30am on April 14.

“An episode of Fawlty Towers comes to mind. He gave his car a good thrashing,” said Judge David Waters, referring to John Cleese’s character whipping his broken-down car with the branch of a tree.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said O’Connell was a back-seat passenger in his own car and his friend was driving. Mr Burke said O’Connell could not afford insurance.

The gardaí at the scene told him they were seizing the car. “His feeling was that if he could not have the car, nobody else could either, and he went about kicking in the windscreen,” said Mr Burke.

For engaging in threatening behaviour at the scene, O’Connell was fined €100. A charge of refusing to leave the scene of a disturbance was taken into consideration.

