Father ‘sick of being punch bag for his son’

A 58-year-old man complained in court that he was sick of being a punch bag for his 22-year-old son.

The prosecution in the case of Alex McSweeney objected to bail being to the young man at Cork District Court.

Inspector Adrian Gamble said the man’s parents were in fear of him and there was an objection to bail being granted.

Alex McSweeney was charged with breaching a safety order on Tuesday night by threatening behaviour towards his family.

The defendant’s father, Donal McSweeney, said the alleged incident occurred at the family home at Cherry Lawn in Blackrock, Cork, on September 12. “He punched me in the mouth last night. He threatened to burn us out because we called the guards,” Donal McSweeney claimed in evidence.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said Alex McSweeney claimed he would stay away from the family home if granted bail.

Donal McSweeney said, “That is not going to happen. Where is he going to go? He has no money, he can’t do anything.”

Mr Kelleher said the defendant might be able to get into a hostel. The complainant said, “There is no guarantee he is not going to come back and attack us. I am broken-hearted. I am nearly 59 years of age. I am not a punch-bag anymore.”

Alex McSweeney said in the witness box, “I have no problem moving out of the house. I have friends I can live with. I have a bit of money, not much. I would go to a friend’s house, I won’t go back down to the house, there won’t be a difficultly. I won’t go near the house. I won’t darken Blackrock if I get bail. I can live with a girl I am kind of going out with up by UCC.”

After hearing all the evidence Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody for one week.