Father of four given four months in jail for multiple driving offences

A father of four was given a four-month jail sentence yesterday at Cork District after he was caught three times driving around Cork City without insurance.

Gheorghe Adam, aged 28, of 21 Vicars St, Cork, who pleaded guilty to driving on the three occasions with no insurance.

On top of that he had, before yesterday, three other convictions for driving without insurance.

Judge Con O’Leary said of the latest offences: “This was deliberate and conscious. He knew what he was doing and felt he could keep going. I have no option when there is deliberate and persistent offending.”

Dennis Healy, solicitor, said there was very little he could say in mitigation.

“He is putting his hands up today,” said Mr Healy. “He is 28 years old. He has four young children. He should not have been driving without insurance. He used his car to bring his children to school.”

Adam was also disqualified from driving for four years. The judge set bail at a €300 cash lodgement if the accused wanted to appeal the jail term. Adam later lodged this money in order to appeal the case.

Three gardaí gave evidence of stopping Adam driving at different locations in the city.

Garda Kevin Coughlan encountered the motorist at Mardyke St on January 25. Garda Terence MacSweeney said he encountered the driver at Sharman Crawford St on February 5.

Sergeant Stephen O’Shea stopped Adam at Anglesea St on March 2.