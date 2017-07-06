Home»Today's Stories

Father faces jail as girl misses 164 days of school

Thursday, July 06, 2017
Stephen Maguire

A father has been sentenced to 14 days in jail and his partner fined after their teenage daughter missed 164 days from a 167-day school year.

The teenager’s parents appeared at Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal charged with failing to ensure she attended school under the Education and Welfare Act.

The case of the girl, who is from east Donegal, had been adjourned from a previous occasion to see if there had been any improvement in the girl’s school attendance.

Judge Paul Kelly had warned the child’s parents that if their child missed any school days in between the court appearances without a medical cert that he would send the girl’s father to jail.

The court heard the girl had since missed three days.

Niall McWalters, solicitor for the girl, said she had been off school because of an illness which stemmed from an asthmatic condition. No medical certificates were handed into court.

The solicitor said the situation had improved dramatically and the girl had just sat her Junior Cert and expressed a desire to complete her Leaving Certificate.

The family’s solicitor said the girl was described “bright and intelligent” by her teachers.

Members of Tusla, the Child and Family Agency were in court for the hearing.

Judge Kelly said the girl’s parents, who sat at the back of the courtroom, had a responsibility to allow and encourage their daughter to get an education.

“They have a responsibility to their child to make sure she attends school and receives a proper education. This does not mean taking her away for weekends or whatever,” he said. Judge Kelly sentenced the girl’s father to 14 days in prison and fined her mother €500.

However, he deferred the sentence until October to see if the girl returned to school and how the case progressed.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS court, letterkenny

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cork fire: Manhunt under way after fire destroys listed building

Extra charges at nursing homes ‘preventing access’

Paschal Donohoe: USC will not be abolished

Man admits attempt to rob after carpark tryst


Breaking Stories

Man quizzed after almost €1m worth of cannabis seized at Dublin Port

Thunder Child sets new world record for 'long-way around' Irish voyage

Someone's €6m richer tonight…

Simon Harris to 'reflect seriously' on call for investigation into Malak Thawley's death

Lifestyle

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland weaves a new web in Hollywood

'Like a foreigner in my own home' - Returning to Ireland can be a lonely experience

Older, wiser and bang on trend

Irish broadcasters reveal the books they will be packing in their suitcases this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 05, 2017

    • 7
    • 16
    • 18
    • 20
    • 24
    • 37
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 