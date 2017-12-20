Father and son remanded in custody on burglary charges

A father and son have appeared in court in relation to an aggravated burglary which occurred early in the morning on Sunday and resulted in two victims being hospitalised.

Two men who were living at a house at Highfield Grove in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, suffered injuries during a break-in at their home, which occurred at about 3am on Sunday.

One of the victims was only released from South Tipperary General Hospital yesterday afternoon.

A number of implements, including a golf club and a stick, were produced by the burglars during the break-in.

Robert Devine, aged 41, and his son Lee Kelly, aged 18, both of 11 Brook Crescent, Clonmel, were arrested at 11am on Sunday by gardaí investigating the incident and questioned until Monday night at the local garda station.

They were then charged with aggravated burglary and brought to yesterday’s sitting of Clonmel District Court.

Gardaí applied for a remand in custody and solicitor Eamonn Hayes, for Mr Devine, and solicitor John Joy, for Mr Kelly, both indicated that there would be no application for bail at the moment.

Judge Terence Finn remanded the two accused in custody, to appear again before Clonmel District Court on Friday.

Separately, gardaí are appealing for witnesses into a violent incident in Co Offaly which saw a man in his 70s assaulted by three masked men who entered his home and demanded money.

The burglary happened at 8pm on Monday and involved the elderly victim being hit a number of times over the head with an implement, believed to have been a stick.

A knife was also held to his throat during the ordeal, which occurred at his home at Kildangan, outside Tullamore.

The men involved are described as being about 5’ 6” in height, aged in their 20s, and speaking with local accents.

The victim of the incident was treated for shock and minor injuries after being taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital. He was later released.

Gardaí investigating this aggravated burglary want any witnesses who might have been in the area, or travelling on the main Tullamore to Clara road, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Monday to contact Tullamore garda station in 057-9327600 or the garda confidential line on 1800-666111.