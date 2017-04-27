Home»Today's Stories

Fast cars are my heroin, said driver who knocked down garda

Thursday, April 27, 2017
Jimmy Woulfe, Mid-West Correspondent

A Limerick criminal who claims he is addicted to fast cars, sped through heavy city centre traffic in a stolen BMW pursued by armed gardaí, crashing into two patrol cars and a bus before knocking down a garda, a court heard.

On arrest, Jamie Marshall, aged 28, of Thomondgate, told gardaí fast cars were like his heroin addiction.

More than €10,000 worth of damage was caused to the new €40,000 BMW.

Det Garda Brian Culbert recalled that at about 6pm on August 31, 2016, he and Garda Noel Nash were in a patrol car at Henry St when they spotted a white 142 D BMW which they identified as having been stolen in Castletroy a short time previously.

As they followed the car, it picked up speed weaving though heavy evening traffic.

Marshall travelled at speeds of between 80km/h and 100km/h through Henry St, Harstonge St, Mallow St, O’Connell Avenue, Hyde Road, and Careys Road.

Other cars had to swerve, some forced onto footpaths.

At one point when the BMW was blocked by traffic, Garda Shane Kerwin approached and Marshall reversed at speed, hitting him.

A short time later, the BMW hit a city commuter bus. He was finally forced to a halt at Roxboro Rd, after striking two patrol cars.

Marshall ran off through Kennedy Park, before Det Garda Culbert wrestled him to the ground and arrested him.

The BMW and two other cars, a VW Polo and a Nissan were also stolen by Marshall during a two-day spree during which he drove others who burgled houses in various parts of the city.

The two other cars were recovered undamaged.

Marshall as a long list of convictions including numerous driving offences, one of which involved a high-speed chase through Limerick and Clare. He told gardaí: “I’m addicted to fast cars. Fast cars are my heroin.”

Marshall said he helped in the burglaries to feed his €200 a day cocaine habit.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of reckless endangerment to others due to his driving; four charges of burglary; four charges of criminal damage to two garda cars, a Bus Éireann bus, and the BMW.

Garda Kerwin was treated at University Hospital Limerick for a non life-threatening leg injury.

Marshall has been in custody since his arrest last August. Judge Tom O’Donnell adjourned sentence to May 3 and remanded Marshall in custody.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS courts, limerick, garda, jamie marshall, brian culbert

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Authorities claim Fitbit contradicts man’s account of wife’s death

€20k damages for girl bit on face by dog in pet shop

Soccer player sues club for ‘trauma’

More in this Section

‘I tried to stop stab attack on boyfriend’

Leo Varadkar ‘overstated’ amount saved by anti-fraud measures

Man told bank teller he had bomb in ‘harebrained’ robbery attempt

Headshop drug treatments fell 50% after ban in 2010


Breaking Stories

Three tenants at risk of eviction 'assured' homeless charity will buy homes and let them stay

Bank Holiday weekend Lotto jackpot heading for €11m

Teenage girl missing from Cork city believed to be in northside of Dublin

Flying out of the country this summer? Here are your rights if you are denied boarding

Lifestyle

Four events to check out at the Cork International Choral Festival today

With bikini season beckoning please forget about quick fixes ...

Take a load off: Two people tell their individual weight loss journeys

All the president's children: What have the offspring of US presidents been getting up to?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 24
    • 28
    • 39
    • 40
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 