Fast cars are my heroin, said driver who knocked down garda

A Limerick criminal who claims he is addicted to fast cars, sped through heavy city centre traffic in a stolen BMW pursued by armed gardaí, crashing into two patrol cars and a bus before knocking down a garda, a court heard.

On arrest, Jamie Marshall, aged 28, of Thomondgate, told gardaí fast cars were like his heroin addiction.

More than €10,000 worth of damage was caused to the new €40,000 BMW.

Det Garda Brian Culbert recalled that at about 6pm on August 31, 2016, he and Garda Noel Nash were in a patrol car at Henry St when they spotted a white 142 D BMW which they identified as having been stolen in Castletroy a short time previously.

As they followed the car, it picked up speed weaving though heavy evening traffic.

Marshall travelled at speeds of between 80km/h and 100km/h through Henry St, Harstonge St, Mallow St, O’Connell Avenue, Hyde Road, and Careys Road.

Other cars had to swerve, some forced onto footpaths.

At one point when the BMW was blocked by traffic, Garda Shane Kerwin approached and Marshall reversed at speed, hitting him.

A short time later, the BMW hit a city commuter bus. He was finally forced to a halt at Roxboro Rd, after striking two patrol cars.

Marshall ran off through Kennedy Park, before Det Garda Culbert wrestled him to the ground and arrested him.

The BMW and two other cars, a VW Polo and a Nissan were also stolen by Marshall during a two-day spree during which he drove others who burgled houses in various parts of the city.

The two other cars were recovered undamaged.

Marshall as a long list of convictions including numerous driving offences, one of which involved a high-speed chase through Limerick and Clare. He told gardaí: “I’m addicted to fast cars. Fast cars are my heroin.”

Marshall said he helped in the burglaries to feed his €200 a day cocaine habit.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of reckless endangerment to others due to his driving; four charges of burglary; four charges of criminal damage to two garda cars, a Bus Éireann bus, and the BMW.

Garda Kerwin was treated at University Hospital Limerick for a non life-threatening leg injury.

Marshall has been in custody since his arrest last August. Judge Tom O’Donnell adjourned sentence to May 3 and remanded Marshall in custody.