Farming survey: Just two-in-five farmers wear sun screen

Just two-in-five farmers wear sun screen.

Men are also half as likely to wear it as women, and those who work exclusively on a farm are also less likely to guard against sun damage than those in off-farm jobs.

According to the Irish Examiner/ICMSA poll, just 36% of men questioned said they wore sun screen, compared with 64% of women respondents.

Those aged under 44 were also much more likely to protect themselves against the sun’s rays (55% of under 34s and 56% of those aged 45 to 54) than older farmers (just 23% of over-65s), while 48% of those with an off-farm income wore sun protection, versus just 35% of those who only work on the farm. Dairy farmers were most likely to wear sun block compared with those working in other agri sectors.

Kevin O’Hagan, Cancer Prevention Manager with the Irish Cancer Society, said: “It is disappointing... (but) it is also heartening to note that 40% of them are aware of the importance of protecting their skin from UV rays.

“We would hope that they are taking other measures such as wearing a hat, seeking shade, wearing sunglasses and long sleeves. We have developed a good partnership with the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) to urge all outdoor workers to protect their skin and reduce their risk of skin cancer and we had a really positive response to the campaign that we ran over the summer months.

“We appeal to farmers, and anyone working outdoors to be vigilant during the summer months, as CSO statistics have shown us one-in-four deaths from skin cancer are from the construction and farming sectors.

Anyone seeking more information can check www.cancer.ie/sunsmart or contact the Cancer Nurseline on 1800 200 700, or call into one of the 13 Daffodil Centres nationwide.

Few farmers would use online dating

Just 11% of farmers say they either have used, or would consider using, a dating website to find a partner. While the use of platforms such as Tindr have become commonplace in recent years, farmers are less likely to consider using them in the search for love.

Poll results show that just 11% of respondents had or would consider using a dating website, while 78% would not, and 12% had no view. 55% of respondents strongly disagreed with the idea of using a dating website.

Among the different age groups, 17% of those aged under 34 said they would consider using a dating website or had already. More surprising is the 14% of those aged 55 to 64 who said they had used or would consider using a dating website — a higher percentage than any other age group bar the youngest age category. Tillage and dairy farmers were marginally more likely to express an interest in dating sites.

Four-fifths favour a female president

Almost 80% of farmers would like to see a woman President.

The next Presidential election is not due to be held until October 2018 when President Michael D Higgins’ term in Áras an Uachtaráin completes his seven-year term.

Speculation has been building that some parties would prefer President Higgins to serve a second term, although independent Senator Gerard Craughwell has said he will seek a nomination if President Higgins was to seek to extend his stay in the Áras.

No other candidates have so far thrown their hats into the ring. A woman president would not be a new departure, with Mary Robinson having served as President from 1990 to 1997, when she was succeeded by Mary McAleese, who served two terms in the Aras. The poll shows that 92% of women would like to see a woman President compared with 77% of men.

Just 2% of respondents in the Irish Examiner/ICMSA opinion poll said they did not want a woman president.

25% for Fair Deal

Just one in four farmers say they are likely to access the Fair Deal Nursing Home Support Scheme in later life.

Results from the Irish Examiner/ICMSA opinion poll seem to indicate a large degree of confusion in relation to the scheme, with 44% neither agreeing nor disagreeing on the likelihood of them accessing it when they get older, while 32% ruled out the possibility, including one-fifth of respondents who strongly disagreed with the idea that they would access Fair Deal.

The relatively low level of likely entry into the Fair Deal scheme is reflected across the demographics.

Those aged 45 to 54 are marginally more likely to agree that they would access the scheme when the time came, but there was little difference in the responses of men and women and between those who work exclusively on-farm and those with an off-farm income.

No tillage farmer said they would access the scheme.

Irish Examiner ICMSA farming poll

The Irish Examiner ICMSA farming poll was designed to provide a robust and accurate snapshot of the attitudes, beliefs and opinions of the farming community about a range of issues, both farming and social. The survey involved 569 interviews with farm dwelling adults in the Republic of Ireland.

Fieldwork was completed by Behaviour & Attitudes over a two-week period between August 13 and 27, with interviewing undertaken onsite by Behaviour & Attitudes interviewers across eight agricultural shows. The sample size is large and the data has a statistical margin of error of +/-4%.

The sampling approach involves a random probability method, with interviews being undertaken with attendees provided they worked and/or lived on a farm. 429 interviews were with farmers themselves, 31 with non family, farm employees, and the balance with spouses (66), most of whom -5 out of 6- personally work on the family farm as well.

All data is copyrighted by the Irish Examiner and Behaviour & Attitudes and should be attributed to this source where quoted.