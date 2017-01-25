Farmer must pay €100k over knife incident

A 67-year-old sheep farmer, who produced a knife during a road rage incident, has been ordered to pay €100,000 to the 61-year-old victim in what the High Court judge called an act of inexplicable savagery.

The victim grabbed the blade of the knife when it was slashed in his direction and he suffered irreparable damage to his dominant hand.

Mr Justice Michael Hanna made a decree for €100,000 at the High Court and said allowance could be made for €20,000 previously paid when the defendant was convicted of the assault at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The judge dismissed as having no huge significance photographs taken by what he described as an amateur sleuth looking for a “gotcha” photograph of the plaintiff.

John Delaney, aged 65, of Tullagreine House, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, pleaded guilty two years ago to a charge of assault causing harm to Donal Daly, aged 61, on the N25 at Tullagreinne, Carrigtwohill, on April 11, 2013.

Mr Daly told the court that on the day of the incident, he was driving with four dogs in the back of his car when the defendant drove up behind him and flashed his lights.

He thought it was an unmarked Garda car and pulled in to see what was wrong.

Delaney got out of his car and came over to Mr Daly and gave out to him, claiming that he had been using his mobile phone while driving.

Mr Daly said he had not been using his mobile phone.

“I could not calm him down. I thought it was banter and it was all going to calm down. I wanted to get away. I said, ‘John if you want to call the guards call them’. I could not calm him down,” said Mr Daly.

“I could not get through to him. He looked around at the dogs. I got out of the car in case he let the dogs. If they got out there would be carnage on the road. He was still on about the phone.

“The next thing I knew he had a knife in his hand, he swiped it at me. I caught it. The way it hit across the fingers of the right hand, I knew there was blood coming down my clothes,” Mr Daly told the court.

“I called an ambulance. I called the guards, I called my son. There was blood coming out of my hands like it was coming out of a tap. I was on aspirin for my heart.

“Blood was flying all over the place. I thought I was going to bleed to death. My son came down with a white bath towel. In a matter of seconds the towel was red.”

Mr Daly’s senior counsel, Michael Gleeson, said the plaintiff was trying to protect himself and suffered a very severe injury to his right hand.

Mr Gleeson said: “The blood loss was frightening. That fear — legitimate and expected — shocked his system profoundly and has had a psychological effect on him that stayed with him and will be with him for the rest of his life.

“He is left with a hand that is awfully compromised in every aspect of his life,” said counsel.

“He has post-traumatic stress. He has shown himself to be quite robust. He lives a very restricted life. He has lost his love for life.

“This is a case involving an injury which, if it happened in an industrial accident, would be very serious but he has to live with the psychological distress of how it happened to him. He is not only entitled to date but into the future.”