Family of young mother settle fatal meningitis case

The family of a 23-year-old mother who died of acute bacterial meningitis, days after she had presented at a hospital A&E with earache has settled their High Court action against the HSE for €550,000.

Ann Marie Copse died on February 14, 2012 of a bacterial meningitis infection which the court heard was rampant.

Her father, Donal Copse was in the High Court yesterday as the family settled their action against the HSE over the treatment of Ann Marie Copse when she initially presented to the Mid Western Regional Hospital, Limerick with a significant pain in her ear.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross, who was told that Ms Copse’s daughter, Lauren was only five years old at the time of her mother’s death, sympathised with the family and told them it was a good settlement. The judge was told Donal Copse and his wife Mary have taken care of their granddaughter since their daughter’s death.

Donal Copse, Newcastle West, Co Limerick had sued the HSE over the care his daughter received when she was referred by her GP to the Mid Western Regional Hospital with pain in her ear on February 9, 2012.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to manage Ms Copse’s treatment, examination and diagnosis properly or at all and an alleged failure to admit her and instigate intravenous antibiotic treatment on February 9.

It was also claimed an alleged incorrect diagnosis of Ms Copse’s condition was made on February 9 but when Ms Copse returned to the hospital on February 11, a diagnosis of meningitis was made.

Mr Justice Cross was told by Michael Counihan, counsel for the Copse family, that there was an admission of liability in relation to breach of duty in relation to the care of Ms Copse on February 9, but the dispute in the case would have been in relation to what caused Ms Copse’s death.

Counsel said experts on his side would have said if treated on February 9 and bombarded with intravenous antibiotics, Ms Copse may have survived but might have been impaired.

This would have been in dispute by the other side if the case had gone on.

Mr Counihan said on February 11, that the correct diagnosis of meningitis was made and treatment commenced but counsel said it was too late and Ms Copse succumbed to the infection on February 14.

Ms Copse’s parents, Donal and Mary, he said had looked after their granddaughter who was aged five when she lost her mother and is now 10 years of age. Counsel said Lauren is doing extremely well.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross said that it was a very good one and he commended the Copses for the care they have given their granddaughter since their daughter’s death.

The judge also sympathised with the family on their loss.